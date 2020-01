Today’s a big day for fans of free speech, because today marks ten years since the Supreme Court ruled on Citizens United.

Alas, you know who’s not happy? Hillary Clinton. And she hopes the next president will do something about it:

Ten years ago today, the Supreme Court's decision in Citizens United unleashed hundreds of millions of dollars in corporate and special-interest money into U.S. elections. The next president should propose a constitutional amendment to overturn the decision. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2020

Yeah, screw the constitutional amendment that enshrines our right to free speech! We need another one to get rid of it!

It doesn’t seem to bother you when YOU are the recipient!#Hypocrisy — 1776 Independent (@1776Independent) January 21, 2020

Ah, but that’s totally different, you see.

Hillary would rather people not be able to criticize her. https://t.co/93Nbuy1Swl — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 21, 2020

That’s really what this all boils down to.

Reminder: Citizens United was about the FEC trying to prevent the airing of a film made by a non profit group that criticized Hillary, in advance of the 2008 Democratic primary. https://t.co/AZpBWlbAoH — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 21, 2020