No… its History. Minorities in America historically have overwhelmingly supported the Democratic Party at the polls. https://t.co/kOLJqzH908 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

So you believe that **because** a person is black, you can accurately determine how they *think* about politics or what they value. https://t.co/jeRo7J37fg — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

No… I’m saying that minorities in America, throughout history, have overwhelmingly supported the Democratic Party at the polls. https://t.co/t4gaGW9okj — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

You reduce minorities down to a mere voting block you can easily assign values and motives to. Something you can't conceive for yourself. You are expressing racist views. And any other minority group you dehumanize like this you do the same to. We are thinking beings. https://t.co/uSlfVPlUJu — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

White men, throughout American history, have overwhelmingly reduced minorities to simplistic and easily understandable stereotypes. Largely championed by the Democratic party, then as they do now. https://t.co/uSlfVPlUJu — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

I have no idea why you think that’s racist or dehumanizing in anyway to simply point out an historic statistical fact? https://t.co/2gOqDeXAqn — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

Because you chose to shame black Americans who vote Republican and justified it by saying 'But black people have always…' This may shock you, but black people, like Jews and women and gays, can think for ourselves and we are not limited by *your* expectations of us. https://t.co/aAc6vWGAtt — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

Consider that your first thought when seeing black Trump supporters was to say 'But as a black person, you should be voting THIS way….see? Most of the other black people do!' And I, for one, am deeply tired of being dehumanized into a minority statistic. https://t.co/aAc6vWGAtt — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

The first elected black members of state government were Republicans. Black Americans largely supported the Republican party well into the 1960's, including Martin Luther King Jr. However, *individials* choose which party to support; not minority groups. https://t.co/aAc6vWGAtt — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

Just know that historically it is liberals that have always stood up for, protected & defended: The poor

Working class

Women

Minorities

The environment

LGBTQ

Public education

Arts funding

Vulnerable children

Animal rights

Healthcare https://t.co/dGPIPPgSXS — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

This is also untrue.

Prior to the progressive domination of the party, the Democratic party defended State's Rights and autonomy and the Republican party focused on the security of the Republic. What you think of as 'fighting for' was a removal of Democratic values. https://t.co/Pr4oEu1eeT — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

But yet again, your argument is that minorities should be grateful for what was given to them and must therefore be forever loyal. But it is the same mindset held by Democratic leaders since slavery. You see us as nothing more than categories. Republicans see us as people. https://t.co/Pr4oEu1eeT — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

https://t.co/33SgDKiLix — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

I don't need your permission, Billy. 😘 https://t.co/LL4yDkPxUE — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

My argument is not that anyone should be “grateful.” It is that people should be well informed enough to know how to vote in their own self interest. https://t.co/Kl76t0xIIN — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

So now I don't know what my *own* self-interests are. Because I am a minority.

You do, of course, as a non-minority. The rest of us need to be 'well informed' on what is best for us. But my sexuality and my ethnicity disable me from fully understanding politics. https://t.co/ovFBBPH7qF — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

MLK was a civil rights crusading liberal. In 1958 King said… “I don’t think the Republican party is a party full of the almighty God nor is the Democratic party. They both have weaknesses…And I’m not inextricably bound to either party.” You think MLK would vote for Trump? 🤣 https://t.co/vwcGcOhY9D — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

The Democratic party is not 'liberal.' And he was a registered Republican.

Democrats opposed him. And considering his core values focused on racial equality, Constitutional rights and religious freedom, the modern conservative movement would have been his movement. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/UrVbSoO7RK — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

I’m talking about all people.

Black, white, gay, straight, male, female, rich, poor, young, old, union member, small business owner… Vote… and make it an informed decision. https://t.co/D1YpElGGtS — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

Well thank you for that Billy. It would never have occurred to black people, women or gays to be…gasp…informed on who to vote for!! 😱 https://t.co/a5E67AEcob — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

But you aren't talking to all people.

You shamed Black Americans for voting for Trump and then lectured a gay Jew on voting on his 'best interests.' You clearly do not believe we are capable of doing this on our own *because* we are not straight white men like yourself. https://t.co/a5E67AEcob — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

Thanks for saying what so many of us are feeling. Wait, as a female and a Jew, maybe I should ask Billy what I’m supposed to be feeling? pic.twitter.com/nd424JODDJ — Tracey (@miamiredpill) January 20, 2020

So now I don't know what my own self-interests are.

(That’s for you to decide.) The rest of us need to be 'well informed' on what is best for us.

(Yes… that’s a good idea.) But my sexuality and my ethnicity disable me from fully understanding politics.

(Your words… not mine.) https://t.co/D1YpElGGtS — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

You don't even understand what it is you are arguing do you. What do you think 'minorities should vote for their own self-interests' means? You just realize what it sounds like when spoken out loud… https://t.co/YaH5oKSQIr — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

Conservative southern Dixiecrats opposed MLK and left the party in droves for the GOP, rendering the Republican Party a bastion for conservatives, in opposition to the Civil Rights movement and equality for blacks in the south and across America. https://t.co/7zYIiG93rC — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

You poor dumb thing. https://t.co/d1XMHKhXtx — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

Absolutely none of this is true.

I don't even know where you would get this information. https://t.co/d1XMHKhXtx — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

Yes… that is why well informed working class whites, women, blacks, LGBTQ & others have historically supported the liberal Democratic agenda. The more informed they are… the more prepared they are to vote in their own self interest… Democrat or Republican. … me included. https://t.co/RQeQleAlce — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

This is called 'confirmation bias' and it is based, ironically, on ignorance. You assume people who vote Republican are poorly informed. But again, this comes back to your belief that **because** a person is black or female or gay, their interests are static and collective. https://t.co/S1IY0OYaSY — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

Let me give you some examples. Democrats actively work to deny my free speech as a gay person, as a Jew and as a conservative. They fight religious freedom. They work to limit my ability to provide for and protect my family. They devalue human life. All *against* my interests. https://t.co/S1IY0OYaSY — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

My interests are:

The freedom to keep the money I earn.

The freedom to defend myself with a gun.

Equality under the law.

The freedom to practice my religion.

The freedom to present/consume information.

The freedom FROM government regulation.

Universal recognition of human value. https://t.co/S1IY0OYaSY — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

What percentage of the African-American & LGBT community voted for Trump in 2016 and will vote for him again in 2020? https://t.co/LK3NRAU3IW — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

Irrelevant.

We do not all think alike.

We do not all share the same values.

We do not all hold the same worldview. White straight men are not the only group in America with diverse political interests. https://t.co/YmMpm7ZdU6 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

So let me get this straight… it’s the Republican Party that has protected & defended LGBTQ rights to marry, have a family, and for their equal rights… gotcha. 👌🏼 https://t.co/a2DdoB1jq9 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

So, again, you limit the scope of my political interest to my sexuality. The Republican party has protected my right to engage in the process of political action. The Democratic party has denied me this right by nullifying the will of the people through courts. https://t.co/2ZZmGqB0gw — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

Here is the problem, Billy. You see me as a gay man. You cannot imagine I exist outside of that box and therefore you feel entitled to impose values onto me. People on the right see me as an equal and we fight for common values. We don't have to agree and no one boxes me in. https://t.co/2ZZmGqB0gw — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

The freedom to keep the money I earn.

(Trump lowered taxes for the richest Americans and ran up a trillion in debt this year alone)

The freedom to defend myself with a gun.

(With reasonable restrictions)

Equality under the law.

(The Democrats are fighting for your LGBTQ rights) https://t.co/icvdChMYQB — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

I and millions of other middle to lower income earners got a big tax break last year. Democrats want to restrict my ability to EARN money. Democrats want to ban gun ownership. My rights are the same as everyone's rights. There is nothing the Democrats are 'fighting' for. https://t.co/3FnLKIFSAk — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

You genuinely cannot understand how deeply, profoundly, insulting it is when you, a person free from social expectation, looks at us and says 'But you aren't thinking correctly about this BECAUSE you are a minority.' You have no idea why I and other minorities support Trump. https://t.co/5eArLZcmqv — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

You see a black Republican and say, 'Wait, but you're black. Black people are supposed to vote Democrat! That's what black people support!' You see a gay Republican and say, 'Wait, but you're gay. You aren't voting for your self-interests. You must be poorly informed.' https://t.co/5eArLZcmqv — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

You’re right… I have no idea why you support Trump. https://t.co/igz8onOIpc — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

Because he is a good president.

I did not support him in 2016, but his time in office has persuaded me to support him in 2020. And it has absolutely nothing to do with my sexuality or my ethnicity. https://t.co/EA9NFHP5UM — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

I just want people to show up at the polls and vote. I want them to be well informed so they can vote for what’s best for them and their family. If they are well informed… they’ll make the right decision for themselves on Election Day. https://t.co/RTVFbt9oD0 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

Then you should apologize to the black Trump supporters you felt entitled to mock which inspired this discussion. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/tiifKnJ53s — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

You wanna apologize to the LGBTQ community for supporting a party and a candidate that has actively tried to take away their rights and undermine their equality for generations? https://t.co/26QhDw2c7q — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

Generations?

The Republican and Democratic party held the same views re: major LGBT issues until around 2013. President Trump is the most pro-LGBT president in recent history and the first to enter office openly supporting same-sex marriage. Literally no rights were taken away. https://t.co/MjUQnQN2rX — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

Yeah… along with Evangelicals who have always made LGBTQ interests a top priority. Bless your heart. https://t.co/v2Q2vQYRrr pic.twitter.com/HskvrRbUza — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

Some of my best friends are Evangelicals, Billy. The only people who seem to have a problem with me are on your side. And, as I keep pointing out, there are no major 'LGBT issues' of significance. Our rights are secure. We align together on a great many policy issues. https://t.co/4yYCEeNMan — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

The same people that claim you’re a sinner & you’re going to hell?

The same people that denied you the right to marry?

The same people that try to deny your right to adopt? The same people, along with Trump, who took away LGBTQ rights in the military? … some friends you have? https://t.co/rDlQbAIIMG — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

Why would I care what they 'hypothetically' think religiously? They never denied me the right to marry or adopt. In fact, many celebrated my marriage here. And no LGBTQ rights were taken away in the military by Trump. Clinton signed DADT into law. You are profoundly ignorant. https://t.co/ETYiWwmY4B — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

You seem to be running low on your outdated stereotypes you use to convince yourself its ok to judge people for political beliefs you very clearly do not understand. https://t.co/ETYiWwmY4B — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

Why would I care…

(Did they ask you try their conversion therapy?) They never denied me the right to marry or adopt.

(Lie) No LGBTQ rights were taken away by Trump.

(Trans ban?) Clinton signed DADT.

(Yes… he settled on DADT after fighting VERY hard for gays in the military.) https://t.co/Oe5xrGqw2r — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020