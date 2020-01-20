Thousands of gun rights advocates gathered in Richmond, Virginia, today, to protest new gun control legislation. The rally was peaceful, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t incredibly brave of gun-grabbing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to make an appearance:

An African-American man waving a Trump flag jokingly tells the crowd: I am Gov. Ralph Northam and I am in blackface today.#VirginaRally pic.twitter.com/z32mnR5Tzp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2020

Well played, sir.

Racist hate rally https://t.co/CjsCkiZidh — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 20, 2020

"Put that on the news!" I love this guy! — GinaNanananananana (@BGBandita) January 20, 2020