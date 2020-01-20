Remember the FBI’s toast to Prohibition last week? If you didn’t think they could outdo themselves, think again.
Today, they paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with this tweet:
Today, the FBI honors the life and work of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A quote from Dr. King is etched in stone at the FBI Academy's reflection garden in Quantico as a reminder to all students and FBI employees: "The time is always right to do what is right." #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/UKMLAAZw5w
— FBI (@FBI) January 20, 2020