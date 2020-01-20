Director and TV producer Morgan J. Freeman was shocked by what he saw of today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia:

This is NOT what the founders had in mind when writing the 2nd Ammendment. THIS IS NOT MY AMERICA!#IStandWithVirgina pic.twitter.com/nE1YZ63Ahv — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 20, 2020

NOT HIS AMERICA! NOT WHAT THE FOUNDERS HAD IN MIND WHEN WRITING THE 2ND AMMENDMENT [sic]!

Sorry, Morgan, but we’re gonna need to stop you right there. Or, rather, this tweeter is:

Sit back and enjoy. It’s a good one:

Thomas Jefferson,

"I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical."

Letter to James Madison pic.twitter.com/xHCESvGY69 — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Alexander Hamilton,

“The sacred rights of mankind are not to be rummaged for among old parchments or musty records. They are written, as with a sunbeam, in the whole volume of human nature, . . . and can never be erased or obscured by mortal power.”

The Farmer Refuted — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Tench Coxe,

"Congress have no power to disarm the militia. Their swords, and every other terrible implement of the soldier, are the birth-right of an American…The unlimited power of the sword is not in the hands of either the federal or state governments, but…the people.” pic.twitter.com/dVRumhQlUo — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

James Madison,

“Americans have the right and advantage of being armed ― unlike the citizens of other countries whose governments are afraid to trust the people with arms.” pic.twitter.com/3mm9zbfLZi — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Thomas Jefferson,

"What country can preserve its liberties if its rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms.” pic.twitter.com/GB0CPZ2KCN — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Thomas Paine,

"The supposed quietude of a good man allures the ruffian; while on the other hand, arms, like law, discourage and keep the invader and the plunderer in awe, and preserve order in the world as well as property. The balance of power is the scale of peace." pic.twitter.com/Q3XFoQi8Gy — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

George Washington,

“That no man should scruple, or hesitate a moment, to use arms in defence of so valuable a blessing, on which all the good and evil of life depends, is clearly my opinion.”

Letter to George Mason pic.twitter.com/DFQASj4uCm — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Noah Webster

"Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed, as they are in almost every country in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because…the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of troops.” pic.twitter.com/GhiEJrG7TG — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Richard Henry Lee,

“A militia when properly formed are in fact the people themselves…and include, according to the past and general usuage of the states, all men capable of bearing arms… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MAUSxYxL5q — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Richard Henry Lee, cont. …To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them.” pic.twitter.com/EzJtPioVK1 — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

St. George Tucker,

“This may be considered as the true palladium of liberty…. The right of self defense is the first law of nature: in most governments it has been the study of rulers to confine this right within the narrowest limits possible. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TgFshHW1Hn — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

St George Tucker, cont.

"Wherever standing armies are kept up, and the right of the people to keep and bear arms is, under any color or pretext whatsoever, prohibited, liberty, if not already annihilated, is on the brink of destruction.” 2/2

Blackstone's Commentaries pic.twitter.com/w5N0NLUSgt — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Joseph Story,

"The right of the citizens to keep and bear arms has justly been considered, as the palladium of the liberties of a republic; since it offers a strong moral check against the usurpation and arbitrary power of rulers;"

Commentaries on the Constitution pic.twitter.com/Uq8bIeQmni — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Elbridge Gerry,

“What, Sir, is the use of a militia? It is to prevent the establishment of a standing army, the bane of liberty …. Whenever Governments mean to invade the rights and liberties of the people, they always attempt to destroy the militia…"

I Annals of Congress pic.twitter.com/uH4S4sBxZk — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Zachariah Johnson,

“The people are not to be disarmed of their weapons. They are left in full possession of them.”

Virginia Ratification Convention of 1788 — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Patrick Henry,

"Are we at last brought to such humiliating and debasing degradation that we cannot be trusted with arms for our defense? Where is the difference between having our arms in possession and under our direction, and having them under the management of Congress?… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Yq4Ib456Yx — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Patrick Henry, cont.

… If our defense be the real object of having those arms, in whose hands can they be trusted with more propriety, or equal safety to us, as in our own hands?” 2/2 pic.twitter.com/1OdW3clyVC — bird (@birdarchist) January 20, 2020

Still want to argue that the Founders didn’t mean for Americans to exercise their right to bear arms when they wrote the Second Amendment, Morgan?