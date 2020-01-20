Much like CNN and other media firefighters, Area Expert™ Tom Nichols was expecting violence or murder to result from today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia:

Totally normal Americans expressing their right to bear arms.

cc @JayCaruso https://t.co/IuguaYvdxY — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 20, 2020

A large group of people are carrying lethal objects in public just to show they can. They have the right to do it. I hope more of them do it, and it's all captured on camera as part of the visual representation of "responsible gun owners." — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 20, 2020

And much like CNN and other media firefighters, Area Expert™ Tom Nichols is extremely disappointed that today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, failed to result in widespread violence or murder. So he’s got to figure out some way to make the marchers evil. Apparently, he’s settled on their clothing:

If the people in Richmond are just Real Americans showing their support for a constitutional right and not a bunch of cosplaying weirdos, why are so many of them dressed in military gear? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 20, 2020

Here’s what Nichols is talking about, for the record:

Really just huge numbers of armed groups in military gear in Richmond today. pic.twitter.com/vUoSWN8fXl — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 20, 2020

None of those people “dressed in military gear” shot or killed anyone, but they sure do look silly, don’t they? And isn’t that what really matters?

The expert in moving goal posts Sorry there wasn’t any crazy violence you were hoping for, Tom https://t.co/AFzulfyjrd — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 20, 2020

TFW you didn't get the riot you wanted and now you're trying to save face pic.twitter.com/CrMEM0dxYN — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 20, 2020

Sad!

Tom: “I am an expert!” Tom: “let me wildly speculate on people at a rally with zero information.” Tom: “why don’t people listen to experts?” Same person — Jim Tunney (@JimTunney7) January 20, 2020

I'm sorry this is happening to you. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) January 20, 2020

Why were so many rally attendees “dressed in military gear,” Tom?

Couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.