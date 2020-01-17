It’s hard to fault Hillary Clinton for spouting off on the 2020 election so much. After all, the media can’t seem to quit her and if it weren’t for them, she could retire to the life of obscurity that she’s so richly earned.

But the media can’t abandon their queen, and thus we will continue to be subjected to her political takes. Takes like this:

More from ABC News:

“This is an election that will have such profound impact, so take your vote seriously,” Clinton said. “And for Democratic voters, try to vote for the person you think is most likely to win. Because at the end of the day, that is what will matter — and not just in the popular vote, but the electoral college.”

Voters must act thoughtfully “because Lord knows what will happen if we don’t retire the current incumbent and his henchmen, as (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi so well described them,” the former first lady said.

Wow, brilliant.

 

Trending

Where would Democrats be without Hillary Clinton? Other than quite possibly in the White House right now?

