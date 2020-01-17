British journalist India Knight is up for a discussion on racism — unless you’re white, that is:
Also if you're white you don't get to say what is or isn't racist. It'a really really simple and basic. Shhhhh🤫
— India Knight (@indiaknight) January 16, 2020
OK … so who wants to tell her?
Sounds kinda racist https://t.co/Iz7KZmjeMd
— Brad Polum-gay-class-traitor-bo (@brad_polumbo) January 17, 2020
Which is a very racist statement.
— Bo (@KingBobIIV) January 17, 2020
As a black man, I would like to say that this tweet is racist towards white people. Racism is racism regardless.
— Steven Bartlett (@stevebartlettsc) January 17, 2020
Defeating racism by being a racist is a weird flex, but whatevs.
So as a father of dual heritage children & I see or hear my boys being racially abused I've to stand there and do nothing?Or if my wife were 2B verbally abused in the street I'd have 2 say,"Sorry.I'm white.I don't get to say if those comments were racist or not"? @agarchasmith
— Mick Biff (@niksmith1410) January 17, 2020
I’m brown but voted Leave and vote Tory. Do I get to say what’s racist?
— Viral 🏴🇬🇧 (@Viral_____) January 17, 2020
We’re not really familiar with Knight’s journalistic oeuvre, but based on her Twitter feed, it seems safe to say that we wouldn’t be terribly impressed:
Like straight people explaining to gay people what is and isn't homophobic, or not Jewish people explaining how this or that isn't actually antisemitic. Really, shush
— India Knight (@indiaknight) January 16, 2020
Maybe you should follow your own advice, India. Before you hurt yourself. Shush, dear.