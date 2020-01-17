British journalist India Knight is up for a discussion on racism — unless you’re white, that is:

Also if you're white you don't get to say what is or isn't racist. It'a really really simple and basic. Shhhhh🤫 — India Knight (@indiaknight) January 16, 2020

OK … so who wants to tell her?

Which is a very racist statement. — Bo (@KingBobIIV) January 17, 2020

As a black man, I would like to say that this tweet is racist towards white people. Racism is racism regardless. — Steven Bartlett (@stevebartlettsc) January 17, 2020

Defeating racism by being a racist is a weird flex, but whatevs.

So as a father of dual heritage children & I see or hear my boys being racially abused I've to stand there and do nothing?Or if my wife were 2B verbally abused in the street I'd have 2 say,"Sorry.I'm white.I don't get to say if those comments were racist or not"? @agarchasmith — Mick Biff (@niksmith1410) January 17, 2020

I’m brown but voted Leave and vote Tory. Do I get to say what’s racist? — Viral 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Viral_____) January 17, 2020

We’re not really familiar with Knight’s journalistic oeuvre, but based on her Twitter feed, it seems safe to say that we wouldn’t be terribly impressed:

Like straight people explaining to gay people what is and isn't homophobic, or not Jewish people explaining how this or that isn't actually antisemitic. Really, shush — India Knight (@indiaknight) January 16, 2020

Maybe you should follow your own advice, India. Before you hurt yourself. Shush, dear.