British journalist India Knight is up for a discussion on racism — unless you’re white, that is:

OK … so who wants to tell her?

Defeating racism by being a racist is a weird flex, but whatevs.

We’re not really familiar with Knight’s journalistic oeuvre, but based on her Twitter feed, it seems safe to say that we wouldn’t be terribly impressed:

Maybe you should follow your own advice, India. Before you hurt yourself. Shush, dear.

