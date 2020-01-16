Today’s episode of “Ill-Advised Corporate Tweets” has been brought to you by Walmart.

After one tweeter expressed her excitement over Walmart selling special cinnamon rolls:

I NEEDDDD THIS IN MY LIFEEEE!!! Walmart Is Selling Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls With A Pink Strawberry And Cream Icing https://t.co/rj8S1oBFQ8 — LSM (@iamlaurenmiles) January 14, 2020

*me racin to the nearest Wally World* pic.twitter.com/JYzQaCzCQ0 — LSM (@iamlaurenmiles) January 14, 2020

This was Walmart’s official Twitter account’s response:

Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket. 🚨 — Walmart (@Walmart) January 16, 2020

pic.twitter.com/of2TK2801k — Meg Thee Stallion Sex slave 💯🙈😈 (@FatPen15) January 16, 2020

So wonder when this is deleted — SΔ∇IΩR🦉 (@SmashAmos) January 16, 2020

Turns out they deleted it pretty fast and furiously. But it will live on in our hearts.