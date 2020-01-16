Today’s episode of “Ill-Advised Corporate Tweets” has been brought to you by Walmart.

After one tweeter expressed her excitement over Walmart selling special cinnamon rolls:

This was Walmart’s official Twitter account’s response:

Trending

We’re gonna go ahead and just drop the screenshot in now:

Welp.

Turns out they deleted it pretty fast and furiously. But it will live on in our hearts.

Tags: cinnamon rollsPaul Walkerwalmart