Today’s episode of “Ill-Advised Corporate Tweets” has been brought to you by Walmart.
After one tweeter expressed her excitement over Walmart selling special cinnamon rolls:
I NEEDDDD THIS IN MY LIFEEEE!!!
Walmart Is Selling Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls With A Pink Strawberry And Cream Icing https://t.co/rj8S1oBFQ8
— LSM (@iamlaurenmiles) January 14, 2020
*me racin to the nearest Wally World* pic.twitter.com/JYzQaCzCQ0
— LSM (@iamlaurenmiles) January 14, 2020
This was Walmart’s official Twitter account’s response:
Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket. 🚨
— Walmart (@Walmart) January 16, 2020
We’re gonna go ahead and just drop the screenshot in now:
Welp.
??????
— J (@Jxyy____) January 16, 2020
— Rob (@Rob92_813) January 16, 2020
— Meg Thee Stallion Sex slave 💯🙈😈 (@FatPen15) January 16, 2020
— Mainsupp (@cramstofer) January 16, 2020
Yo, what the —? https://t.co/37gN4d6KDc
— John Alvarado (@johncalvarado) January 16, 2020
uh✍🏼oh✍🏼@Walmart✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/LfJs8rw9NO
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 16, 2020
— Nick (@Frost48__) January 16, 2020
So wonder when this is deleted
— SΔ∇IΩR🦉 (@SmashAmos) January 16, 2020
Turns out they deleted it pretty fast and furiously. But it will live on in our hearts.