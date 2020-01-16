We know journalists have a job to do, but Jim Acosta’s a terrible journalist, so maybe he should stop trying to do his job. Because it never goes well for him.

Today was no exception:

Heh.

Acosta getting owned never gets old 😂 — Skylar 🇺🇸 (@tappy1008) January 16, 2020

Acosta's going to have an EPIC diary entry tonight https://t.co/jkow41PD9A — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 16, 2020

Count on it.