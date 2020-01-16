Big news out of Washington D.C., via various CBS News journos. Apparently senators have been given flashcards with things to say when they’re trying “to avoid reporters”:

Senators have been given a flashcard with suggested phrases to use to avoid reporters, per @caitlinconant and @Grace_Segers https://t.co/RVocWmrgq5 pic.twitter.com/1ANboUSVvB — Melissa Quinn (@MelissaQuinn97) January 16, 2020

JUST IN: @CBSNews /@caitlinconant obtain a flashcard being given to U.S. Senators ahead of the #ImpeachmentTrial on tips to avoid reporters. (One thing it doesn’t suggest is calling reporters a “liberal hack.”) pic.twitter.com/mAZpBP9Fv7 — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 16, 2020

They sound easily triggered. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) January 16, 2020

Coward card. — Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) January 16, 2020

We are still working to determine who is distributing this card. (If you know, reach out!) It is our understanding that it came from a nonpartisan entity. We have reached out to @SenateSAA and @CapitolPolice for comment/clarification. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 16, 2020

Are you okay? Shelter in place. https://t.co/xXbi1eiMCJ — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 16, 2020

This is expressly for use with media, not for dealing with trackers/protestors? Because we've had problems in the last few years with touching/blocking/preventing from them during high profile events on the Hill. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 16, 2020

if this is "suggested phrases to use to avoid reporters," what does "SEEKING ASSISTANCE" mean? pic.twitter.com/jaZ2Qvc7Dy — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 16, 2020

This represents longstanding best practices from @SenateSAA & @CapitolPolice for safely de-escalating confrontations with *protesters* and it's provided to Hill staff routinely. https://t.co/ppRJSIL4PB — Liz Johnson (@LJ0hnson) January 16, 2020

Some helpful context here, but still awaiting official comment: https://t.co/rj1gQKNyEK https://t.co/vgh4jKI49i — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 16, 2020

These are normally intended to be kept secret because the words act as code to CPD so I’ll be curious if they comment. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 16, 2020

Even more helpful context from another GOP aide as we await formal comment from @SenateSAA and @CapitolPolice: https://t.co/PJxqknatBV https://t.co/uJvnhA08zX — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 16, 2020

this thread is hilarious https://t.co/dlbw7oO9zS — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) January 16, 2020

That’s not what CBS News intended, but that’s indeed the case. Looks like in their mad rush to impugn Senate Republicans, the journalists ended up faceplanting — hard.

Why did it not occur to anyone to figure out what "SEEKING ASSISTANCE" meant before running with a story saying these cards were designed to help senators avoid reporters? It's bonkers. https://t.co/bKlG8lk820 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 16, 2020

If you wanted to feed the journalist-as-martyr narrative, you could hardly have picked a better way. https://t.co/Om2gCAX7Pu — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 16, 2020

This is not to say some politicians don't act like jerks towards some journalists. They do. But "SEEKING ASSISTANCE"??? Come on. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 16, 2020

We've got to name and shame.@MelissaQuinn97 and @Grace_Segers state that these are "tips to help them avoid the press" when in fact these are phrases to help Capitol Police know when people are blocking or touching the Senators.

This is misinformation and not helpful. https://t.co/g0XHkOv4bE — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 16, 2020

1) Delete it. That's the only way to stop it.

2) Follow up explaining why you deleted it

3) Fix the underlying lie, including the headline — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 16, 2020