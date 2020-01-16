You know, maybe we’ve been too hard on Bernie Sanders. We — and many other critics — like to mock him for claiming he’s working class despite never really having had a real job. But we didn’t realize that he actually did do something amazing with his life. And he did it as a child!

Thanks to the verified Syrian Girl Twitter account, we now know that Bernie Sanders co-founded the State of Israel:

Israel was officially established as the Jewish State on May 14, 1948. Bernie Sanders was born September 8, 1941. So, he was all of six years old when he co-founded Israel. Impressive.

Trending

What a dynamo!

For what it’s worth, Syrian Girl later clarified her point:

But no one was confused. She said what she said, and we all owe Bernie Sanders an apology for doubting his accomplishments.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersIsraelSyrian Girl