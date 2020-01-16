You know, maybe we’ve been too hard on Bernie Sanders. We — and many other critics — like to mock him for claiming he’s working class despite never really having had a real job. But we didn’t realize that he actually did do something amazing with his life. And he did it as a child!
Thanks to the verified Syrian Girl Twitter account, we now know that Bernie Sanders co-founded the State of Israel:
Snake in the sand #sanders takes a bad position on:
– Julian Assange (refuses for say he’s a journalist)
– opposes BDS
– says he doesn’t want Palestinians to have equal rights because that would be the end of Israel.
– was one of Israel’s founders.
Zero investment into this guy.
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🇮🇷 (@Partisangirl) January 15, 2020