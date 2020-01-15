Good news, CNN! You’re far from the only shameless media hacks out there who are transparently in the tank for Elizabeth Warren. Vox is, too. Check out this headline summing up a key aspect of last night’s Democratic presidential debate:
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’s dispute over a woman in the White House came to a head at the #DemDebate Tuesday night https://t.co/6hOcUjUfSo
Talk about a whitewashing.
This is not actually what is in dispute https://t.co/beqpBZcmMm
This wasn’t a “dispute over a woman”; this was Elizabeth Warren and her campaign making a thoroughly unsubstantiated claim about Bernie Sanders and thinking they could get away with it. Guess in a way, they did get away with it, since outlets like Vox are so willing to cover for them.
Yall know perfectly well what a sleazy framing this is
This is dishonest headline and you know what you’re doing.
Of course they do. They just don’t care.
Love the way @voxdotcom frames this!
"Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’s dispute over a woman in the White House…"
Not a dispute over what Warren **says Sanders said**… a dispute "over a woman in the White House".
The deference to Warren is remarkable. https://t.co/e4kCBiUhFP
The dispute is actually over whether he said it at all.
Be better Vox, your bias is showing.
