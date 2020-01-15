As Twitchy told you earlier, Rep. Jerry Nadler has been chosen as one of seven House impeachment managers. And if this is any indication, Nadler will prove to be a great choice because he really understands what all the impeachment stuff is ultimately about:

House impeachment manager @RepJerryNadler says “the Senate is on trial as well as the president” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 15, 2020