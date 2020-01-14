With things shaping up so that Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union Address during the course of the impeachment proceedings:

NBC News correspondent and MSNBC host Kasie Hunt can’t help but see it as another victory for Nancy Pelosi:

That’s her takeaway? Alrighty then.

Also seems pretty pathetic and transparent. If Nancy Pelosi is indeed trying to make Donald Trump angry, it shouldn’t be seen as some great achievement.

