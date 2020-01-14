London Hughes is a British comedienne, but unfortunately, she doesn’t appear to be joking about this:

Lol ppl are still confused, if you were born a white person in Britain, you automatically have #whiteprivilege Doesn’t matter if your family’s broke, you were still born with more power and opportunity than any POC. Soz if that offends you hun, but it’s a pretty great deal tbh 🤷🏽‍♀️ — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) January 14, 2020

Soz, but if you can’t comprehend that being born white in a predominantly white country that was built on colonialism Isn’t benificial then you’re choosing to be ignorant, google privilege and talk to your local black or brown person (if you have any) conversation is key guys 💕 — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) January 14, 2020