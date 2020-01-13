PETA literally has one job: advocating for the ethical treatment of animals. So how are they so consistently terrible at it? It’s bad enough that thousands of animals are killed every year at PETA’s animal shelters. But their Twitter game makes them look even worse.

Take this tweet of theirs marking National Milk Day, which is apparently a thing:

Fake news, PETA. Even militant vegans don’t believe that dairy products are gross. If they did, they wouldn’t have so many dairy substitutes out there. Calling it “soy cheese” doesn’t change the fact that they really want to be eating actual cheese. Because cheese is good. Animals don’t have to die to make cheese. They don’t have to die to make dairy products. And if those animals could talk, they’d probably tell you that refrigeration keeps dairy products from getting “gross.” We thought that was common knowledge, but apparently we were wrong.

Just keep your food in the fridge or somewhere cold and it turns out good. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/PmErIZVGBK — robert harnick (@Kabobert) January 11, 2020

mabye put your food in the fridge — chxry (@chxry__) January 11, 2020

PETA can’t afford a fridge — Sam Allwood (@SamAllwood) January 11, 2020

Suck it, PETA.

Wait until you try eating vegetables https://t.co/2SeDITRcSW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 13, 2020

All food is "gross" if you let it spoil. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) January 13, 2020

That’s now nature works, PETA.

more for the rest of us pic.twitter.com/8g9pjE2qEF — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) January 13, 2020

Straight into our esophagi.

This isn’t the best way at all to get people to convert to veganism. You’re just making yourselves look very immature and people won’t take you seriously — Madeleine Rose (@snazzypants4269) January 11, 2020

They already didn’t take PETA seriously, but we get the point.

Sometimes its just better to keep quiet peta 🙂 — dario (@darioo2k) January 11, 2020