Adam Driver’s been nominated for a 2020 Academy Award for his role in “Marriage Story,” but honestly, we think he deserves an award just for this.

The actor and Marine vet was recently asked how he prepares for “dark” roles like Kylo Ren, and his answer was just about perfect:

Go off, king.

Trending

Snort.

Be still our hearts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam DriverKylo RentaxestrafficVillain