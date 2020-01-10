You heard it here, ladies and gentlemen. Joe Scarborough is calling it now: Mitch McConnell is going to be too busy “fighting for his own political life” to campaign with fellow Republicans.

Watch it and weep … tears of laughter:

Joe suggested earlier this morning that McConnell was going to ditch vulnerable senate Republicans in the last 10 days of their campaign to "fight for his own political life" against… Amy McGrath. pic.twitter.com/qkuzq8FA7X — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 10, 2020

This is approaching Laurence Tribe levels of Mitch McConnell Derangement.

Is there grain alcohol in those coffee mugs? https://t.co/W64f8mEEFg — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 10, 2020

That would certainly explain it … but don’t be surprised if Joe’s just drunk on his own ego.

Does he know how dumb he sounds with the “Moscow Mitch” nonsense? How embarrassing. Yikes. — Edward Harris (@edwardharris251) January 10, 2020