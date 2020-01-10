Today’s Friday, and you know what that means: It’s time for Jane Fonda’s weekly celebrity climate change protest.

Jane says from the podium that the first Fire Drill Friday months ago was about 20 people. Now there are hundreds—she says “we’re building an army!” pic.twitter.com/sM6PgnNJsL — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) January 10, 2020

She was pleasantly surprised that actor Joaquin Phoenix chose to show up at this one:

“I didn’t invite him, he came of his own volition!” Jane days of Joaquin Phoenix, who just told the crowd not to eat meat and dairy. — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) January 10, 2020

No, seriously. That’s what he did. He can’t stop flying on planes, but dammit, he can cut back on meat and dairy! Which he’s actually already done since he’s been a vegan for years, but still!

Joaquin Phoenix: "I struggle so much with what I can do [to combat climate change] at times. There are things that I can't avoid — I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits." pic.twitter.com/RaZILYq0La — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2020

Well, that definitely makes up for all the gallons of fuel that have been consumed (and will continue to be consumed) by Joaquin and his fellow environmentally conscious actors as they’re ferried around the world on planes, on yachts, and in limousines.

LOL shut up — leandayz (@Leandayz) January 10, 2020

I got an idea, don’t take a plane half way around the world to speak for 60 seconds about being Vegan — Murdoc (@MurdocGLL) January 10, 2020

“I’m not actually willing to do anything, but hey, I’ll eat and stuff” At least he admits he’s a hypocrite. https://t.co/zl6w3ByMoJ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 10, 2020

"…Joaquin Phoenix, who just told the crowd not to eat meat and dairy." He really IS the joker. https://t.co/ggOL3t7rfe — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 10, 2020

