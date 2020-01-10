Today’s Friday, and you know what that means: It’s time for Jane Fonda’s weekly celebrity climate change protest.

She was pleasantly surprised that actor Joaquin Phoenix chose to show up at this one:

No, seriously. That’s what he did. He can’t stop flying on planes, but dammit, he can cut back on meat and dairy! Which he’s actually already done since he’s been a vegan for years, but still!

Well, that definitely makes up for all the gallons of fuel that have been consumed (and will continue to be consumed) by Joaquin and his fellow environmentally conscious actors as they’re ferried around the world on planes, on yachts, and in limousines.

