How fortunate the House of Representatives to have an economist like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in their ranks. She really understands how money and spending and math work like no one else.

As she points out, the fact that we have military funding is basically proof that we have funding for stuff like universal health care, free college, and the Green New Deal:

It’s, like, so obvious when you really stop and think about it.

Hold up: You mean you actually expect her to understand what a budget is?

You actually expect her to understand that providing for the common defense is in the Constitution but universal health care is not?

Very bad at math or very dishonest … AOC possesses both of those qualities. So we’d say this is all pretty much on-brand for her.

