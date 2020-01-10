How fortunate the House of Representatives to have an economist like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in their ranks. She really understands how money and spending and math work like no one else.
As she points out, the fact that we have military funding is basically proof that we have funding for stuff like universal health care, free college, and the Green New Deal:
The people who tell you we DO have war money but DON’T have healthcare money, tuition-free money, infrastructure money, or Green New Deal money are playing games with you.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2020
