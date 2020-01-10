How fortunate the House of Representatives to have an economist like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in their ranks. She really understands how money and spending and math work like no one else.

As she points out, the fact that we have military funding is basically proof that we have funding for stuff like universal health care, free college, and the Green New Deal:

The people who tell you we DO have war money but DON’T have healthcare money, tuition-free money, infrastructure money, or Green New Deal money are playing games with you.

It’s, like, so obvious when you really stop and think about it.

You should check the budget you’re responsible for. There isn’t money for any of these things, including about 1/3 of what we already have. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 10, 2020

Hold up: You mean you actually expect her to understand what a budget is?

Our Federal Government was set up to fund a military. It was never set up to fund "tuition free colleges" or something called the "Green New Deal". — C.H. Truth (@C_H_Truth) January 10, 2020

At the federal level national defense is the only duty you listed that’s actually assigned to government. The others are all extra-constitutional. — ❌Conservitarians.com 🇺🇸 (@Conservitarians) January 10, 2020

You actually expect her to understand that providing for the common defense is in the Constitution but universal health care is not?

Green New Deal by itself costs 10 times what war does annually. — Dr. Trent Baker, Headline Maker Phd. (@lamarls) January 10, 2020

5 < 100 We have war money. We don’t have pie in the sky socialist utopia money. — RightIsRight (@RightisRight74) January 10, 2020

The federal government already spends over $1 trillion dollars on healthcare each year so anyone who suggests we don't spend money on healthcare is being dishonest. Having enough money for renting an apartment doesn't mean you have money for a mansion. https://t.co/epffWngkkO — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 10, 2020

Our total yearly federal defense spending (~$600 Billion) would not pay for 1% of the items AOC listed in that tweet. Comparing the two items shows someone is either very bad at math or dishonest. Neither reflects well on that person/Member of Congress. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 10, 2020

Very bad at math or very dishonest … AOC possesses both of those qualities. So we’d say this is all pretty much on-brand for her.