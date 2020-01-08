If there’s one person who really needs to shut up about U.S.-Iran relations, it’s Ben Rhodes. But he can’t shut up. Because he’s Ben Rhodes. So he’ll tweet stuff like this:

What can we even say about that tweet except … the chutzpah. It’s like Ben Rhodes forgot who he is and who he worked for.

The only thing the press “grilled” Barack Obama about was how awesome he was.

As for the Iran Deal business … Ben should’ve taken the L a loooooong time ago.

If only Trump had done the same, Ben would be singing his praises!

And make no mistake: It’s bullsh*t. So, basically it’s what we’d expect from Ben Rhodes.

He was hoping you’d forget about that.

