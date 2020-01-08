If there’s one person who really needs to shut up about U.S.-Iran relations, it’s Ben Rhodes. But he can’t shut up. Because he’s Ben Rhodes. So he’ll tweet stuff like this:

The press grilled Obama over the most obscure provisions of the Iran Deal. I don’t think they’ve ever even asked Trump if he knows what’s in it. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 8, 2020

What can we even say about that tweet except … the chutzpah. It’s like Ben Rhodes forgot who he is and who he worked for.

One thing I've noticed is how mean the press was to Obama compared to Trump. https://t.co/HF7JQqL6Yl — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 8, 2020

They were B-R-U-T-A-L. How dare they ask about his brackets! — Miss Ann Thrope (@desertgardens) January 8, 2020

The only thing the press “grilled” Barack Obama about was how awesome he was.

Honestly ben, can you link me the interview where Obama was grilled on this? — D Gunn (@dlgwoodwork) January 8, 2020

Where was he grilled on anything? — WMHenderson (@wmh1673) January 8, 2020

The grilled Obama so much they got a thrill up their leg. https://t.co/58uFxJqHqF — Tim Stoner (@timothystoner) January 8, 2020

As for the Iran Deal business … Ben should’ve taken the L a loooooong time ago.

Like how many pallets of cash. — Victory Gin (@DrinkVictory) January 8, 2020

what about the pallets of cash? — Silverback™ (@Silverback375) January 8, 2020

Pallets of money to terrorists….a brilliant doctrine truly. — marie (@charmantmaries) January 8, 2020

If only Trump had done the same, Ben would be singing his praises!

And make no mistake: It’s bullsh*t. So, basically it’s what we’d expect from Ben Rhodes.

Ben "Echo Chamber" Rhodes has some thoughts about the press and Iran https://t.co/7LHT6YmtQo — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 8, 2020

You literally bragged about getting reporters who “know nothing” to carry water for the deal. https://t.co/DpWg2IT7sO — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 8, 2020

He was hoping you’d forget about that.

My god you are not good at this. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) January 8, 2020

This man watched his legacy go up in an orange bloom of smoke leaving nothing but ash…… https://t.co/SjZb6fkt7C — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 8, 2020

