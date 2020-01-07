It’s not exactly news that Colin Kaepernick is an insufferable, pompous, self-righteous narcissist … but it never hurts to be reminded. This reminder comes courtesy of Matt Walsh, who noticed something interesting about Kaepernick’s Twitter page:

I just noticed that Colin Kaepernick has eight pictures of himself looking pensive and persecuted on his Twitter profile pic.twitter.com/LH26Yil6VD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 6, 2020

Seems about right, no?

“Hey Colin we’ve got your Twitter profile set up with this cool pic in your header. What do you think?” “Needs more me.” “So add another photo?” “More.” “Three photos of you?” “More.” “FIVE?” “Put them all up. All the pics.” — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 6, 2020

Ten bucks says the conversation actually went a lot like that.

[ He's clearly a team player by all indications. ] — Ben Shapiro Quotes (@BenShapQuotes) January 6, 2020

Narcissistic to the nth degree — Marchelle (@Marchel37276660) January 6, 2020

And clearly insecure, to boot.

Sad really. — 𝓛𝓲𝔃𝔃𝔂 𝓛𝓸𝓾 (@lizzylouwho02) January 6, 2020

Poor thing. — Impeach the People! (@MarkusUSA) January 6, 2020