It’s not exactly news that Colin Kaepernick is an insufferable, pompous, self-righteous narcissist … but it never hurts to be reminded. This reminder comes courtesy of Matt Walsh, who noticed something interesting about Kaepernick’s Twitter page:

Seems about right, no?

Trending

Ten bucks says the conversation actually went a lot like that.

And clearly insecure, to boot.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Colin KaepernickheaderMatt Walshphotostwitter