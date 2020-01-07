Elizabeth Warren appeared on “The View” today. She’s usually so self-assured and articulate, you know, but for some reason today, she really struggled to acknowledge that Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani was, in fact, a terrorist. That is, until Meghan McCain finally got her to say it:

There, Liz. Was that so difficult?

But this wasn’t just a stinging indictment of Elizabeth Warren; it also shone a blinding spotlight on the mainstream media’s willful ineptitude.

Tags: Donald TrumpElizabeth WarrenMeghan McCainQasem SoleimaniterroristThe View