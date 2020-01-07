Elizabeth Warren appeared on “The View” today. She’s usually so self-assured and articulate, you know, but for some reason today, she really struggled to acknowledge that Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani was, in fact, a terrorist. That is, until Meghan McCain finally got her to say it:
Meghan McCain just got Warren to say "of course he is" a terrorist, re: Soleimani
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 7, 2020
Under questioning from @MeghanMcCain, @ewarren — who called Soleimani's killing "an assassination” — now says “of course” he’s a terrorist pic.twitter.com/nS4OCRFdv8
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2020
There, Liz. Was that so difficult?
It took @MeghanMcCain pressing @ewarren four times before she finally admitted that Soleimani was a terrorist.https://t.co/dZS2pIF4RA pic.twitter.com/3JSucooWfp
— John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 7, 2020
It was easier getting Colonel Jessup to admit to the 'Code Red'
— Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) January 7, 2020
she did not want to say it, at all.
— Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) January 7, 2020
Had to be dragged out of her. @ewarren is pathetic.
— Skip off (@off_skip) January 7, 2020
But this wasn’t just a stinging indictment of Elizabeth Warren; it also shone a blinding spotlight on the mainstream media’s willful ineptitude.
Good for Meghan, as usual doing the work her peers don't https://t.co/Np1PNu6nvO
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 7, 2020
Do you think anyone that covers this election in the mainstream media is filled with a sense of shame that a daytime talk show host consistently shows them how their job is supposed to be done https://t.co/PeewLHNxNv
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 7, 2020