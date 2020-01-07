Well, it appears that 80s pop star Boy George is not such a fan of the Wokeness Brigade’s emphasis on preferred pronouns for gender nonconforming folks:

Leave your pronoun's at the door! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 6, 2020

As much as I love you, that does sound quite ridiculous — Amy Restivo (@restivo1973) January 6, 2020

Does it, though?

You must refer to me as 'Napoleon' and that's as ridiculous as it gets! I used the ladies toilet throughout the 80s! https://t.co/liApEekeyV — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 6, 2020

What does it take to show others respect by using their preferred pronouns? I wouldn't not use your name so why would I not use your preferred pronouns? People are too quick to criticise others' lifestyles & identities. If people want attention there's usually a reason. Ask them. — Jonesey (@joneseyvisitin1) January 6, 2020

Thanks for that but I have eyes and can mostly describe what I see! https://t.co/VKB6dcAI2Z — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 7, 2020

Seems pretty safe to say at this point that Boy George won’t be changing his name to young homosexual cis-male person George.

Off to the naughty step with @jk_rowling for you! I am sure she can help with the apostrophe problem 😉 — Ms Butterbeer 🕸️ (@NeedaGin) January 6, 2020

Heh.

But yes, totally agree. Dump the pronouns! — Ms Butterbeer 🕸️ (@NeedaGin) January 6, 2020