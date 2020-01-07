Elizabeth Warren appeared on “The View” today, where she — only after Meghan McCain pushed her — finally acknowledged that dead Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist. But Warren had other things to say, too. Like about Mitch McConnell violating the Constitution:
Far-left hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin falsely claim that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell not confirming Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court was "unconstitutional."
Then Elizabeth Warren adds McConnell “violate[d] every principle of how that constitution is written.”
Woof. pic.twitter.com/jfF6Vg71sz
— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 7, 2020
Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace the late Antonin Scalia in March 2016, so there wasn’t a full year left in his presidency. But we digress.
Woof, indeed.
— Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) January 7, 2020
This is wildly and fabulously wrong.
The Constitution vests the Senate with advice and consent power. The Senate can “advise” not to proceed with a nomination.
This is not difficult. It is elementary civics. https://t.co/KkusOEgGm8
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 7, 2020
They literally are just making up rules as they go.
— Scary Canary (@SaraHic88865203) January 7, 2020
If nothing else, Warren is an accomplished and enthusiastic fabulist.
— Michael Monahan (@mono2up) January 7, 2020
So she’s got that going for her.