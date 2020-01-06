Jared Yates Sexton is a writer, political analyst, and Associate Professor of Creative Writing at Georgia Southern University. That last one is particularly important, because he had to get pretty creative to come up with his analysis of Donald Trump’s perception in the Evangelical Christian community:
The evangelicals I'm talking to see the escalation of Iran as fulfillment of End Days prophecy, cementing their perception of Trump as a faulty messiah used by God. Many are bragging openly about their foresight in prepping, others are purchasing more weapons.
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 5, 2020
Sounds legit.
Tags: anti-SemitismCult of the Shining Citydeath cultDonald Trumpevangelical ChristiansEvangelicalsIranIsraelJared Yates SextonJesusmessiahwhite supremacy