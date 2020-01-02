You know what Hollywood doesn’t have enough of? Virtue signaling. Thank goodness for the Golden Globes:

More from The Hill:

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the Globes, said that the decision was made to draw attention to the connection between Americans’ diets and climate change.

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA President Lorenzo Soria told the AP. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”

“It was a little shocking when first mentioned, because of being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu,” [Beverly Hilton executive chef Matthew Morgan] said. “But once we thought about it and the message that it sent, we were really excited about it. That’s something I stand behind myself.”

Since ratings are generally in the toilet for Hollywood circle jerks like the Golden Globes, how much awareness can they really be raising? Don’t people have to actually watch in order to become aware?

How can you not laugh at this? Forget environmental awareness … how about trying to raise a little self-awareness?

These people, man.

Don’t talk crazy, now.

