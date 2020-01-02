You know what Hollywood doesn’t have enough of? Virtue signaling. Thank goodness for the Golden Globes:

Golden Globes meal to go meatless to raise environmental awareness https://t.co/VV69qc39b2 pic.twitter.com/aquoC4JmY1 — The Hill (@thehill) January 2, 2020

More from The Hill:

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the Globes, said that the decision was made to draw attention to the connection between Americans’ diets and climate change. “If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA President Lorenzo Soria told the AP. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.” … “It was a little shocking when first mentioned, because of being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu,” [Beverly Hilton executive chef Matthew Morgan] said. “But once we thought about it and the message that it sent, we were really excited about it. That’s something I stand behind myself.”

Stunning + Brave — No Treason (@DeGuerre_Nom) January 2, 2020

There has never been a group of ppl more courageous and heroic than these actors. — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 2, 2020

I’m not joking, the sacrifices these wealthy Hollywood elites make put us normal folk to shame. — Spencer Pettitt QC Esq. (@SGPBlues) January 2, 2020

Since ratings are generally in the toilet for Hollywood circle jerks like the Golden Globes, how much awareness can they really be raising? Don’t people have to actually watch in order to become aware?

I can't breathe from laughing so hard. https://t.co/kLlP0IL1vt — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) January 2, 2020

How can you not laugh at this? Forget environmental awareness … how about trying to raise a little self-awareness?

Will all the attendees also be biking to the event rather than flying? — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) January 2, 2020

Everyone is still flying in on their own private jet though, right? — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) January 2, 2020

They are incredibly brave. Will it also be served in the private jets and limos pre-show? — C-Dub (@Cdub470) January 2, 2020

Are they going to give up their swag bags/products for the sake of the environment?! — Dana Lawson (@DanaLaw45012) January 2, 2020

Also, the attendees will only do blow that have been extracted using biofuel 👍 — Kim Sinkbæk Sørensen (@SinkbS) January 2, 2020

These people, man.

How about don't hold the ceremony at all, and donate the money? — Laszlo Panaflex (@spatula_pad) January 2, 2020

Don’t talk crazy, now.