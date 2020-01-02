You know what Hollywood doesn’t have enough of? Virtue signaling. Thank goodness for the Golden Globes:
Golden Globes meal to go meatless to raise environmental awareness https://t.co/VV69qc39b2 pic.twitter.com/aquoC4JmY1
— The Hill (@thehill) January 2, 2020
More from The Hill:
Stunning + Brave
— No Treason (@DeGuerre_Nom) January 2, 2020
There has never been a group of ppl more courageous and heroic than these actors.
— Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 2, 2020
I’m not joking, the sacrifices these wealthy Hollywood elites make put us normal folk to shame.
— Spencer Pettitt QC Esq. (@SGPBlues) January 2, 2020
Since ratings are generally in the toilet for Hollywood circle jerks like the Golden Globes, how much awareness can they really be raising? Don’t people have to actually watch in order to become aware?
I can't breathe from laughing so hard. https://t.co/kLlP0IL1vt
— Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) January 2, 2020
How can you not laugh at this? Forget environmental awareness … how about trying to raise a little self-awareness?
Will all the attendees also be biking to the event rather than flying?
— Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) January 2, 2020
Everyone is still flying in on their own private jet though, right?
— Shane Styles (@shaner5000) January 2, 2020
They are incredibly brave. Will it also be served in the private jets and limos pre-show?
— C-Dub (@Cdub470) January 2, 2020
Are they going to give up their swag bags/products for the sake of the environment?!
— Dana Lawson (@DanaLaw45012) January 2, 2020
Also, the attendees will only do blow that have been extracted using biofuel 👍
— Kim Sinkbæk Sørensen (@SinkbS) January 2, 2020
These people, man.
How about don't hold the ceremony at all, and donate the money?
— Laszlo Panaflex (@spatula_pad) January 2, 2020
Don’t talk crazy, now.
— Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) January 2, 2020
Hollywood is absolutely insufferable.
— Desi Arnaz IV (@WyattRe54753613) January 2, 2020