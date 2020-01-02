You’ve got to hand it to Amy McGrath: It takes some serious self-confidence to go out there and pretend you actually have a shot at beating Cocaine Mitch McConnell. She seems pretty sure that she’s got what it takes to take down the Grim Reaper.

Where does that confidence come from? Well, she gets her three kids ready for school:

If I can handle getting these three ready for school, I can handle Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/ODVhkMCyFn — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) January 2, 2020

That’s awesome and everything … but what does that have to do with defeating Mitch McConnell?

If I can tie my shoes, I can build a cold fusion reactor in my garage. https://t.co/p6lGs6xvHY — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 2, 2020

If I can cook spaghetti-o's, I can climb Mt. Everest. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 2, 2020

If I can handle going to the bathroom, I can handle defending Lebron James one-on-one. — Howard Prime (@BluishCheckMark) January 2, 2020

If I can cook minute rice, I can rule China https://t.co/jk2JDGJkVn — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 2, 2020

Easy-peasy!

a lot of parents around the world do the same every morning… — cHasin_kicks (@chasin_kicks) January 2, 2020

yes because being a mother of 3 (which MILLIONS of women have done all throughout history in tougher circumstances) qualifies you and means you can handle the american political system — 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙡𝙮𝙣𝙣 (@shadesofclnamon) January 2, 2020

I do this every day minus the spousal support. So does that make me better than you? — Long Nuts (@long_nuts) January 2, 2020

My niece has 7 kids, I guess she’s more qualified than you to be a Senator. You should drop out and have her run in your place. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) January 2, 2020

Lady, we’ve all had to get kids ready for school in the morning. It baffles me that you feel this is some sort of special selling point. — DefNotCatVader (@VaderDef) January 2, 2020

What we haven’t done is compare our kids to someone we regularly depict as evil.

This is actually an adorable video and very relatable. Would've benefited from a tweet that wasn't passive aggressive resentment against the cute kids. https://t.co/PqzkNyviQm — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 2, 2020

Saying that your kids are worse than the guy you think is evil is an interesting flex https://t.co/11DFHFU3PB — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 2, 2020

But OK.

Lol wut? — Free Chicken (@col_bernie) January 2, 2020

She gets points for creativity, we guess.

The good news is that you'll have a lot more time to spend with them https://t.co/XrYxeWdelj — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 2, 2020

No kidding.