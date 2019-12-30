Bless Bernie Sanders’ heart. He actually seems to think he should be — nay, deserves to be — President of the United States. Because he’s, you know, a working class hero. He understands the plight of the working class and dammit, he’s going to be the leader they need:

Yeah, when we think of Bernie Sanders, the first thing that comes to mind is definitely “working class.”

Trending

Well, he wrote a bestseller. You can write one, too, and be a millionaire just like Bernie!

When he loses his shot at the presidency, maybe he can finally get a real job — as a comedian.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sandersworking class