Bless Bernie Sanders’ heart. He actually seems to think he should be — nay, deserves to be — President of the United States. Because he’s, you know, a working class hero. He understands the plight of the working class and dammit, he’s going to be the leader they need:

I am proudly from the working class and I will be a president for the working class. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 30, 2019

Yeah, when we think of Bernie Sanders, the first thing that comes to mind is definitely “working class.”