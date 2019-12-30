You know what the post-Monsey-stabbing-attack conversation really needed? Al Sharpton. Lucky for us, he’s there with bells on:

Yeah, that’s a really great message and all, but, well, you know you’re Al Sharpton, right? The same Al Sharpton who said “if the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house”? The same Al Sharpton who incited anti-Semitic riots in Crown Heights and whose anti-Semitic protests led directly to the Freddie’s Fashion Mart murders? That Al Sharpton?

Tags: Al Sharptonanti-SemitismhateJewsMonseyMonsey stabbing attack