You know what the post-Monsey-stabbing-attack conversation really needed? Al Sharpton. Lucky for us, he’s there with bells on:

Rev. Al Sharpton on Hanukkah attack in Monsey, NY: "We cannot remain silent as we see a consistent pattern of attacks against people based on their faith." "You can't fight hate against you unless you are willing to fight hate against everyone else."https://t.co/Qe3oTMyZ5s pic.twitter.com/sbysr40I4H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 30, 2019

Yeah, that’s a really great message and all, but, well, you know you’re Al Sharpton, right? The same Al Sharpton who said “if the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house”? The same Al Sharpton who incited anti-Semitic riots in Crown Heights and whose anti-Semitic protests led directly to the Freddie’s Fashion Mart murders? That Al Sharpton?

