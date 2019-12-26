Apparently quite a few disappointed Bernie Sanders supporters gave their votes to Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016:

So it was not 10 percent of Bernie supporters who did not vote for Hillary. It was over 25 percent! pic.twitter.com/C0OIo4LMra — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 26, 2019

Area Expert™ Tom Nichols, for one, is still trying to wrap his head around that:

They'd rather have Trump than a Democrat. https://t.co/InhJHKzrNS — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 26, 2019

Or maybe Hillary Clinton was just that unpalatable.

I fail to see how continuing to flog this dead horse is helpful. — ‡Cre8Fire‡ (@cre8fire) December 26, 2019

Because he's still running and they'll do it again? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 26, 2019

Tom’s very concerned about that prospect.

What does bringing this up now do to bring those into the fold to vote for the nominee in 2020? Shame? You realize that shame isn't a good motivator, right? It tends to have the opposite effect – it hardens positions, not softens them. This is counterproductive. — ‡Cre8Fire‡ (@cre8fire) December 26, 2019

Ah, see, Tom disagrees:

Shame is an excellent motivator at times like this. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 26, 2019

Is it, Tom? Is it?

Not even a smidgen.

the expert who lacks self-awareness continues to do so pic.twitter.com/y0jcJUSUtL — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) December 26, 2019