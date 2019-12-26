Apparently quite a few disappointed Bernie Sanders supporters gave their votes to Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016:

Area Expert™ Tom Nichols, for one, is still trying to wrap his head around that:

Or maybe Hillary Clinton was just that unpalatable.

Tom’s very concerned about that prospect.

Ah, see, Tom disagrees:

Is it, Tom? Is it?

Not even a smidgen.

