As Twitchy told you yesterday, David Hogg issued a purity test for Democratic candidates, saying that any candidate who accepts campaign contributions from billionaires is “not a progressive”

If you have a campaign funded by billionaires you are not a progressive— you are part of the problem. — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) December 23, 2019

Hogg’s tweet was dumb enough on its face, as it basically ruled out tons of Democratic candidates. But it was dumb on another level, too. See, as @AG_Conservative reminds us, David Hogg’s most important campaign relies pretty heavily on billionaires for support:

Awkward.

CC: @davidhogg111 I look forward to you denouncing Everytown and your own organization for being funded by billionaires. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 24, 2019

We wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you. Just like with other liberals, some billionaires are more equal than others. And David’s not about to let anything — including his own big mouth — jeopardize his mission. He’ll give Bloomberg, Oprah, and any other billionaire gun-grabber a pass. On the other hand, if anyone could shoot himself in the foot, it’s David Hogg.

In any event, the moral of this story is that Hogg’s take was bad and he should feel bad.