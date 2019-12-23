If you haven’t seen “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” yet, you might want to stop reading right now, because Larry The Cable Guy did and he couldn’t resist blurting a major spoiler out to his Twitter followers:

Just saw the new Star Wars. Wow! Never saw this coming, Rey turned out to be Hunter Biden’s kid! What a twist! — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) December 23, 2019

Holy moly! We didn’t see that one coming! Thought maybe we should’ve …

Lol. — In the Name of Jesus (@Sheltieman3) December 23, 2019