If you haven’t seen “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” yet, you might want to stop reading right now, because Larry The Cable Guy did and he couldn’t resist blurting a major spoiler out to his Twitter followers:
Just saw the new Star Wars. Wow! Never saw this coming, Rey turned out to be Hunter Biden’s kid! What a twist!
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) December 23, 2019
Holy moly! We didn’t see that one coming! Thought maybe we should’ve …
Lol.
— In the Name of Jesus (@Sheltieman3) December 23, 2019
😂💀 dang Larry.
— Craig (@cclark2790) December 23, 2019
😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/GMITYkWOJ9
— Eddieriffic USN (Vet.) (@Eddie7757) December 23, 2019
— Austere Shitposter (@Christo22862758) December 23, 2019