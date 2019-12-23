As Twitchy told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi has apparently gone all-in on withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate until House Dems get what they want:

The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

About time she caught up to Adam Schiff, who’s been spearheading House Democrats’ impeachment campaign from the start:

Impeachment of a president is a serious undertaking. The Senate’s role is to act as an impartial jury and provide a fair trial. Fair to the President and to the American people. That means seeing all the evidence, documents and witnesses. What is McConnell afraid of? — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 23, 2019

First of all, if it’s such a serious undertaking, why have the Democrats turned it into a circus? They’ve legit beclowned themselves at every turn. Second of all, at least Mitch McConnell has said straight-up that he’s “not an impartial juror,” while Senate Democrats like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren have been pushing for impeachment for some time and yet they don’t seem to get the same kind of shout-outs from Schiff that Republicans do. And how about Schiff’s House Democratic colleagues who couldn’t contain their excitement after last week’s impeachment vote?

Adam Schiff is a fraud.

If it’s Duce a serious undertaking, why did you make such a mockery of the inquiry? You and you comrades are a disgrace. — 🇺🇸FloridaTrumpster🇺🇸 (@Scott84283089) December 23, 2019

As far as what Mitch McConnell is afraid of … well, the only thing he’s afraid of is running out of judges to get confirmed.

