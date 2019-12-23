Life has apparently not been kind to Beto O’Rourke since he dropped out of the 2020 presidential race:

For once Beto’s dog isn’t the saddest looking one in the picture. pic.twitter.com/QBHMmMp2EH — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 23, 2019

This looks like George Costanza territory now. We almost feel bad for him.

The days of wine and poses. — Whistleberry Whistleblower (@WhistleberryW) December 23, 2019

Cringe level is over 9000 — Mario DBA (@SirMarLamont) December 23, 2019

My god — Nando (@WhoreNando) December 23, 2019

The rice. My god, the rice. — Nando (@WhoreNando) December 23, 2019

Did the dog eat the food on the plate? How does a grown man get that much rice everywhere https://t.co/TWPboKxCSs — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 23, 2019

Clean up your mess jeez — Jill (@his_natrgrl) December 23, 2019

What a mess. Beto is a mess. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 23, 2019

And this man wanted to be president. Gasp. — Lee Frazier (@leefer67) December 23, 2019