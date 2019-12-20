For some reason, Democrat Amy McGrath still thinks she’s got a shot at beating Cocaine Mitch McConnell. She’s desperate enough to resort to just about anything, and that includes, of course, making stuff up:
Our friends and family are dying at alarming rates.
Sen. McConnell gives us lip-service from Washington, but he's only secured a fraction of necessary funding to battle the opioid crisis.
As senator, I'll prioritize policy that saves lives.
— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) December 20, 2019
Not sure why she’s talking about what she’ll do as senator, seeing as she’s not going to be a senator so long as Mitch McConnell’s still around. But aside from that, does she not have a handler who can check her work before she tweets?
Guess not. Guess Team Mitch will have to do it instead:
$3.3B – Community Development Block Grant
$518M to law enforcement
$280M for High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area
$100M for Drug Free Communities program
$87M – the largest grant in UK history – to fight the opioid crisis
$48M for the COPS program
$25M under the CAREER Act https://t.co/LIio3a3d4a
— Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) December 20, 2019
Oh well. She tried!
Receipts.
My lord she’s bad at this. https://t.co/uL3Gbu2iw9
— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) December 20, 2019