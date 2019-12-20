For some reason, Democrat Amy McGrath still thinks she’s got a shot at beating Cocaine Mitch McConnell. She’s desperate enough to resort to just about anything, and that includes, of course, making stuff up:

Not sure why she’s talking about what she’ll do as senator, seeing as she’s not going to be a senator so long as Mitch McConnell’s still around. But aside from that, does she not have a handler who can check her work before she tweets?

Guess not. Guess Team Mitch will have to do it instead:

Oh well. She tried!

Tags: Amy McGrathMitch McConnellopioid crisisTeam Mitch