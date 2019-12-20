For some reason, Democrat Amy McGrath still thinks she’s got a shot at beating Cocaine Mitch McConnell. She’s desperate enough to resort to just about anything, and that includes, of course, making stuff up:

Our friends and family are dying at alarming rates. Sen. McConnell gives us lip-service from Washington, but he's only secured a fraction of necessary funding to battle the opioid crisis.

As senator, I'll prioritize policy that saves lives. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) December 20, 2019

Not sure why she’s talking about what she’ll do as senator, seeing as she’s not going to be a senator so long as Mitch McConnell’s still around. But aside from that, does she not have a handler who can check her work before she tweets?

Guess not. Guess Team Mitch will have to do it instead:

$3.3B – Community Development Block Grant $518M to law enforcement $280M for High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area $100M for Drug Free Communities program $87M – the largest grant in UK history – to fight the opioid crisis $48M for the COPS program $25M under the CAREER Act https://t.co/LIio3a3d4a — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) December 20, 2019

Oh well. She tried!