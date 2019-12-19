During yesterday’s impeachment arguments, GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk thought it would be a good idea to compare Democrats’ treatment of Donald Trump to Pontius Pilate’s treatment of Jesus, saying Jesus actually had it better than Trump:

“…When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.” #ShamImpeachment pic.twitter.com/n8FZRe64eo — Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) December 18, 2019

Was that a mind-numbingly stupid argument to make? No doubt about it. Does it merit a fact-check from PolitiFact? Hell no.

But apparently PolitiFact doesn’t see it that way:

NEW: The comparison of Jesus before Pontius Pilate and Trump's impeachment didn’t stand up well among experts in religion and law. https://t.co/ak7AMpnXn4 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) December 19, 2019

For those of you who don’t feel like clicking on the link — and we don’t blame you one bit — PolitiFact rated Loudermilk’s claim as “False.”

Well, thank goodness for PolitiFact!

Even MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is calling PolitiFact out over this one:

PLEASE STOP "FACT CHECKING" CLAIMS THAT ARE NOT ACTUAL FACTUAL ASSERTIONS! https://t.co/vJm4NYT752 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 19, 2019

you literally cannot, in any meaningful sense "fact check" the statement "Donald Trump is being treated worse than Jesus was treated by Pontius Pilate." — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 19, 2019

You literally cannot. But kudos to PolitiFact for trying. They get points for being so willing to publicly humiliate themselves. What’s funny is that they’re trying to make Trump defenders look bad, but PolitiFact is far more universally despised.