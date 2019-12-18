Have you heard? Today is a very somber day.

.@SpeakerPelosi, en route to the House chamber this morning, was asked how she was feeling. "Sad. Very Sad," she said, per @ProducerKimB — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) December 18, 2019

Was Annie Leibovitz following her? https://t.co/MgI1y7T3gV — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2019

But just in case you hadn’t heard, Nancy Pelosi is marking the somber day symbolically by dressing in black (along with some of her female colleagues, of course):

Note: @SpeakerPelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day #impeachment — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 18, 2019

It’s been such a difficult time for poor Nancy.

Sure, go with that — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) December 18, 2019

We’re right there, weeping along with her.

CNN's Dana Bash on impeachment is the most hilarious, two-faced thing you'll see today: "It is palpable" and "grave" and "not something that this Speaker wanted to do." pic.twitter.com/l5wFs5twPy — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 18, 2019

Oh, the humanity!

Definitely a very somber day pic.twitter.com/Fn82HtEu6D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 18, 2019

So somber.

She had to tell her members to pretend they were taking this seriously… https://t.co/Om0vTc6Mhz — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) December 18, 2019

Well, yeah. Otherwise we might not believe they were taking this seriously.

Meanwhile, her members sell "impeach the M-fer" shirts to mark this somber, prayerful occasion. https://t.co/vKG1qnBQ8z — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) December 18, 2019

Well, we won’t mock Nancy too much. Maybe black is actually an appropriate color for her wardrobe after all:

Mourning the death of her party.. — Bird Nerd 🦆🇺🇸🦆🇺🇸 (@rescuemomoffive) December 18, 2019

RIP.