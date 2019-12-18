Have you heard? Today is a very somber day.

But just in case you hadn’t heard, Nancy Pelosi is marking the somber day symbolically by dressing in black (along with some of her female colleagues, of course):

It’s been such a difficult time for poor Nancy.

We’re right there, weeping along with her.

Oh, the humanity!

So somber.

Well, yeah. Otherwise we might not believe they were taking this seriously.

Well, we won’t mock Nancy too much. Maybe black is actually an appropriate color for her wardrobe after all:

RIP.

