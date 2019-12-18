Republican Susan Collins is running for Senate again, and that’s got ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd concerned. Why? Because Collins “votes with Republicans and President Trump more than 90% of the time”:

Susan Collins votes with Republicans and President Trump more than 90% of the time. I wouldn’t call this a centrist or a definition of bipartisanship. https://t.co/GwsVQGFTDY — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 18, 2019

And you can trust him: he’s done his homework. Well, he won’t show you his calculations or anything, but he knows.

Where are you getting these numbers? Because you're way off from 538's numbers and yours sound made up. Here's what they have. In the 116th Congress, she'd voted with the President 34.5% of the time.

Overall she’s voted with President Trump 66% of the time. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 18, 2019

They aren’t made up. Yours are. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 18, 2019

Ah, yes. The Pee-wee Herman defense. Always a solid strategy!

Heh.

A challenge for Collins in 2020 won't be that she's gotten more partisan, because every objective metric shows that she hasn't. It will be overcoming misinformation from media personalities like this who should know better, bolstered by millions in dark money. #MEpolitics #MEsen https://t.co/rjlJm52J6P — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 18, 2019

Most commonly used source for these is 538's "Votes with Trump" tracker. In 2019, she's voted with the President 34.5% of the time.

Overall it's 66% of the time. And we have Matthew "Leeroy Jenkins" Dowd out here with some made up 90%. https://t.co/6PZOYQ1Zn9 #MEpolitics — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 18, 2019

Seriously, this is just another in a long series of embarrassments for Matthew Dowd.

Also as you're seeing Dowd spread misinformation about Collins, worth remembering that he also previously tried to help her Democrat challenger raise money. #MEpolitics #MEsen https://t.co/moCTAe1jiH — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 18, 2019

Of course.

Oh, okay then pic.twitter.com/W71QesjTb7 — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 18, 2019

My guess is that Dowd's "votes with Republicans *and* President Trump" is a rhetorical cheat, meant to cast voting with the Republican majority as de facto voting with Trump — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 18, 2019

NiNeTy PeRcEnT oF tHe TiMehttps://t.co/nqWXX27qGd pic.twitter.com/mm8ohjg0YO — (((Elliot))): Austere Romcom Scholar (@ElliotE33) December 18, 2019

Dowd: Argle bargle Collins 90% votes with Trump! @mattdizwhitlock : Those sound made up. Here are 538's numbers.

Dowd: Mine aren't made up. Yours are! Nyah nyah!

538: Shut up, Dowd. pic.twitter.com/KA9RSM72m0 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 18, 2019

Embarrassing — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) December 18, 2019

That guy engages in more self-owns and he's the top political guy at ABC. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 18, 2019

And chastises Trump when he doesn’t use facts. There needs to be a museum of Dowd’s self-owns — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) December 18, 2019

We’d check that out.