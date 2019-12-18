Why is the impeachment of Donald Trump different from that of Bill Clinton? It’s simple, really. Here, let CNN’s Jake Tapper explain:
Big differences between Clinton impeachment and this one. Clinton at this point was publicly contrite and partisans supporting him mostly argued that what he did was wrong, just not impeachable. This president is on the attack and his partisans deny facts and any wrongdoing.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 18, 2019
Oh OK.
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 18, 2019
— Sympathy, Empathy, Dignity. (@liberrocky) December 18, 2019
The biggest difference was proof (and the lack of three years of republicans calling for his impeachment for undefined reasons), Jake.
— Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) December 18, 2019
He was absolutely NOT contrite. Not at all. Do you not remember "it depends on what the meaning of is is" dripping with disdain?
— Nickarama (@Nickarama1) December 18, 2019
He did it over and over again so how contrite is that?
— commonsense (@commonsense258) December 18, 2019
No he wasn't
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) December 18, 2019
Are you kidding?
That day Clinton had a Rose Garden show where he never admitted where he was impeached, what misdemeanor he committed, and blamed politics for everything! https://t.co/2EOSE7uShG
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 18, 2019
Clinton pretty much would have done much what Trump has done, except today, we live in a social media world.
This is twisting of history by Tapper. https://t.co/1HLHyOCheD
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 18, 2019