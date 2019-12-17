Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell failed at being a presidential candidate, but he’s got a promising career in bad sports analogies.

Check out this rock-solid and not-at-all-terrible sports analogy comparing Donald Trump to a MLB player refusing a drug test:

That’s … amazing.

Trending

Oh, you know he does.

Maybe Eric Swalwell should be tested for drugs.

He should know having gone to law school!

