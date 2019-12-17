Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell failed at being a presidential candidate, but he’s got a promising career in bad sports analogies.
Check out this rock-solid and not-at-all-terrible sports analogy comparing Donald Trump to a MLB player refusing a drug test:
Sports fans: if a baseball player refuses to take a drug test, MLB treats it as a positive result. Why? Only a player who’d test dirty would refuse a test.
Why won’t @realDonaldTrump send witnesses or documents to Congress?
Because he’d test dirty. #ImpeachmentHearings
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 17, 2019
That’s … amazing.
My god you actually think this is a strong point don’t you? https://t.co/XN77Yd8Zp0
— Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 17, 2019
Oh, you know he does.
OR, because the Constitution doesn't work like a collectively bargained union contract, you dullard. https://t.co/8JAhqjMqHe
— RBe (@RBPundit) December 17, 2019
Maybe Eric Swalwell should be tested for drugs.
"Eric Swalwell Explains Why He Thinks 'Stop And Frisk' Is Such A Good Idea."
— Dr. Trent Baker, Headline Maker Phd. (@lamarls) December 17, 2019
So if cops in your district pulled over a random black dude for no reason and then demanded to search the car, you’re saying he should submit? After all he must be guilty if he cares about his rights.
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 17, 2019
we have a constitutional right against unlawful search or seizure, which you should know being a member of congress https://t.co/oWYGOuIGar
— i’ll follow back for presents (@elisabethlehem) December 17, 2019
He should know having gone to law school!
Thank you for admitting you are an enemy of the US Constitution
— James D (@jamesc89th) December 17, 2019