Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell failed at being a presidential candidate, but he’s got a promising career in bad sports analogies.

Check out this rock-solid and not-at-all-terrible sports analogy comparing Donald Trump to a MLB player refusing a drug test:

Sports fans: if a baseball player refuses to take a drug test, MLB treats it as a positive result. Why? Only a player who’d test dirty would refuse a test. Why won’t @realDonaldTrump send witnesses or documents to Congress? Because he’d test dirty. #ImpeachmentHearings — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 17, 2019

That’s … amazing.

My god you actually think this is a strong point don’t you? https://t.co/XN77Yd8Zp0 — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 17, 2019

Oh, you know he does.

OR, because the Constitution doesn't work like a collectively bargained union contract, you dullard. https://t.co/8JAhqjMqHe — RBe (@RBPundit) December 17, 2019

Maybe Eric Swalwell should be tested for drugs.

"Eric Swalwell Explains Why He Thinks 'Stop And Frisk' Is Such A Good Idea." — Dr. Trent Baker, Headline Maker Phd. (@lamarls) December 17, 2019

So if cops in your district pulled over a random black dude for no reason and then demanded to search the car, you’re saying he should submit? After all he must be guilty if he cares about his rights. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 17, 2019

we have a constitutional right against unlawful search or seizure, which you should know being a member of congress https://t.co/oWYGOuIGar — i’ll follow back for presents (@elisabethlehem) December 17, 2019

He should know having gone to law school!