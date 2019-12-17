Recently, Harvard Law School Professor Laurence Tribe suggested a brilliant impeachment strategy for House Democrats: withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate until Mitch McConnell accepts Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats’ terms (which are basically let Senate Democrats run everything).

Tribe even wrote an op-ed about it:

How do we know this is a brilliant impeachment strategy? Because none other than Newsweek columnist Seth Abramson, king of the rambling, incoherent thread, is pushing the same strategy:

Of course Seth concurs with it.

Yes, Nancy Pelosi clearly has all the power. Which is why she dragged her feet on impeachment and only reluctantly agreed to proceed and now House Democrats are finding new ways to beclown themselves on a daily basis.

Yep! Hold them back juuuuuust long enough to interfere with Senate Democratic presidential candidates’ campaign schedules. This guy … we swear. We can only assume he expects us to take him seriously, but come on.

We can’t help but laugh.

“Legs.”

Does hot air count as fuel? Because there’s no shortage of that.

