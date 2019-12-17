A recent CNN poll found that support for impeachment and removal of Donald Trump has declined among Republicans, Independents, and even Democrats. But CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, for one, isn’t buying it:
WATCH:
Jeffrey Toobin has a meltdown after CNN reports their poll found support for impeaching @realDonaldTrump has dropped 13 points among DEMOCRATS since November.
Toobin says the poll is "wrong" because "I said so."
Would we call that “a meltdown”? Not really. But it’s pretty telling — and amusing — that a CNN analyst is outright dismissing the results of a CNN poll simply because they don’t support his narrative.
Perfect. #journalism
FFS, he's losing it
These goons get upset for one reason, their attempts to force-feed Americans an opinion is not working!
People are waking up to the manipulation and turning these channels off!
