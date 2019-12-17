A recent CNN poll found that support for impeachment and removal of Donald Trump has declined among Republicans, Independents, and even Democrats. But CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, for one, isn’t buying it:

Would we call that “a meltdown”? Not really. But it’s pretty telling — and amusing — that a CNN analyst is outright dismissing the results of a CNN poll simply because they don’t support his narrative.

