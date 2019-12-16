Speaking at a recent event in Singapore, former President Barack Obama let his feminist flag fly:

Obama said that, while he was in office, he often thought about what the world would look like if it was run by women. “Now women, I just want you to know: You are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us,” he said. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything… living standards and outcomes.”

Unfortunately, thanks to Barack Obama, we’ll never really get a chance to know how much better off we’d be if a woman had been elected president, will we?

Even Obama fangirl Jill Filipovic is rolling her eyes:

This crap is so tiresome.

