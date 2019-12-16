Speaking at a recent event in Singapore, former President Barack Obama let his feminist flag fly:

Barack Obama: No question women are “better than men” https://t.co/mruLLxBpM9 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 16, 2019

More from the Daily Beast:

Obama said that, while he was in office, he often thought about what the world would look like if it was run by women. “Now women, I just want you to know: You are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us,” he said. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything… living standards and outcomes.”

Unfortunately, thanks to Barack Obama, we’ll never really get a chance to know how much better off we’d be if a woman had been elected president, will we?

Then why did he prevent one from becoming president in 2008? https://t.co/aBiChZvo33 — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) December 16, 2019

well why did he run against and beat Hillary then? — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) December 16, 2019

So why did he campaign against Hillary? — jigawatt97 (@jigawatt97) December 16, 2019

Then why didn't he let Hillary win? — Bobby T (@rcthompson01) December 16, 2019

This must be why he conceded the nomination to Hillary in '08. — Michael Markowitz (@MMarkow) December 16, 2019

Even Obama fangirl Jill Filipovic is rolling her eyes:

…which is why he ran for president against a woman. (I like Obama! And the world would be better off with more women in charge. But this is profoundly condescending, insincere, and the equivalent of men saying their stay-at-home wives do “the most important job in the world”) https://t.co/dI016avyEy — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) December 16, 2019

If you are a man who thinks it’s crucial for women to be world leaders and that the United States needs a female president, the thing to do is not run for president. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) December 16, 2019

This crap is so tiresome.

What kind of woman actually falls for this? — Snick (@phatmanshortman) December 16, 2019

The King of Pandering — Rosso (@ranalli2195) December 16, 2019

Pander pander pander — 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@platospalette) December 16, 2019