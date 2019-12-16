Shaun King’s blood has been boiling. We know, we know … what else is new? But what’s really got him seeing red this month is Bernie Sanders being called anti-Semitic:

Yeah, can you imagine people thinking that Bernie Sanders has an anti-Semitism problem? It’s not as if he willingly surrounds himself with anti-Semitic bigots or anyth— oh, wait.

Today I am endorsing Senator @BernieSanders for president. In the end, we must come together to defeat Donald Trump. We should do so knowing he is a symptom of a larger problem – and our greatest hope is a multiracial, working class movement in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/9fiTS7FTX9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2019

I'm so excited to have @AOC join us at our rally in New York this weekend. Help us show the powerful special interests that we're not backing down and join us on Saturday in Queens: https://t.co/nyqtMVEcXQ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 16, 2019

.@BernieSanders isn’t fighting to win just one presidential election — he’s fighting for the soul of our democracy. Here’s more on why I’m so proud to give Bernie my endorsement for president of the United States: pic.twitter.com/1NLMPnzS1x — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2019

No matter how hard Trump tries, he will never succeed in dividing us. Thank you to @IlhanMN and the 10,000 people who came out to join our movement for justice in Minneapolis! pic.twitter.com/mGuogs8kP1 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 4, 2019

Thinking of you Amo @BernieSanders. We got your back! — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 2, 2019

.@RashidaTlaib is standing up to the vulgarity and ugliness of the Trump administration. She is taking on the greed and corruption of the economic establishment. And I will look to her for her leadership in Congress under a Sanders administration. pic.twitter.com/j2OsuwbYpP — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 28, 2019

Unprompted, Bernie Sanders invokes the Palestinians as a people that are deserving of respect and dignity. ✊🏼#DemocraticDebate — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) November 21, 2019

"I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders." –@lsarsour pic.twitter.com/INPRlvmMur — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 6, 2019

Thank you @lsarsour for helping to organize the march and build a progressive movement. When we stand together, we win. #IMarchwithLinda — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 24, 2017

You know, Shaun, for a guy who’s definitely not anti-Semitic, Bernie sure does have a lot of anti-Semitic friends.

A lot of the people agreeing with Shaun’s take in the responses to his tweet cite Jeremy Corbyn as evidence of a right-wing smear campaign:

It worked against Jeremy Corbyn. — Joseph St. Martin (@John_Q_Doe) December 16, 2019

Dragged #JeremyCorbyn down in Britain with same attack — Steve Atkins (@steveatkins1969) December 16, 2019

It’s the same attack they used with Jeremy Corbyn – the media has a lot to answer for especially when they are dancing to the tune of their funders while slagging off honest and worthwhile leaders… — Ann Cheryl Armstrong (@kokuburra) December 16, 2019

“Dancing to the tune of their funders.” See what she did there?

It worked in the UK with Corbyn, doesn't surprise me the dark right are now using the same tactic in usa. — colin herbert (@elvismiles) December 16, 2019

It worked in the UK against a man who has campaigned and worked against racism all his life. And now the march of the far right continues in the conservative gov of Boris Johnson, Trumps love child, — annybananny #abc-z (@ABelvin) December 15, 2019

Shaun himself is a huge Corbyn fan:

Jeremy Corbyn says many of his best ideas came straight from Bernie. I love it. https://t.co/KYUFkAUX87 — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 14, 2017

I’m supporting @JeremyCorbyn and the @UKLabour Party and hope you will too! UK!!! Let’s do this!!! https://t.co/1M2F7BUI0E — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 29, 2019

just in case you were wondering how strongly Shaun and his ilk are committed to fighting anti-Semitism and how well they understand it.

A lot of people like me do not think Bernie is anti Semitic but know that his campaign is hospitable to a lot of people who are. There’s no essential difference to me in the end. — Alan Paul (@AlPaul) December 16, 2019

Well, he sure loves to align himself with antisemites. So he’s cool with it whether or not he’s antisemitic. — 🐍 EllieC 🛡️ שלום רבקה יחיאל 🧀 (@CaliCh33sehead) December 16, 2019

This is peak of gaslighting. Sanders cannot use his Jewishness as a shield to the fact that he has some of the most antisemitic people on his team. You know what makes my blood boil? Non-jews telling jewish people when we can and cannot call out antisemitism. stay in your lane. https://t.co/YnKRQV14Uz — Ashley ✡️ (@ashleyblair21) December 16, 2019

A white guy pretending to be black is telling Jews what we can and can't call anti-semitic — Vareck the Cursed Santa (@VareckDemon) December 16, 2019

You know what should really make Shaun’s blood boil? The fact that Bernie Sanders gladly associates with documented anti-Semites and few of the so-called “Guardians of Truth” in the media seem to give a damn.

Having Sarsour with the campaign at all, let alone in such a high-profile and significant way, is completely indefensible. Good thing no one's making Bernie defend it! — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 16, 2019

***

Related:

Dov Hikind systematically destroys Bernie Sanders’ garbage ‘how to fight anti-Semitism’ piece in must-read thread

Bernie Sanders’ new thinkpiece on ‘how to fight anti-Semitism’ gets the seal of approval from no less than Linda Sarsour and Ilhan Omar