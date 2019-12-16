On “The View,” Meghan McCain is pretty much always in the lion’s den. As frequently the lone conservative voice, she’s up against an often hostile opposition from her own cohosts.

Today was no exception. Check out this exchange between her and Whoopi Goldberg:

Not surprising… Whoopi says show doesn't want to hear conservative perspective Meghan McCain: "Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on this show ever?" Whoopi: "Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now because you know what?"pic.twitter.com/jtqA7aHtVa — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 16, 2019

This show is generally a dumpster fire but this is just wow — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) December 16, 2019

Yes, well, for what it’s worth, the show’s liberal viewers think this was a long time coming:

Whoopi FINALLY did what needed to be done to Meghan McCain with four words: "Girl, please stop talking!" #TheView https://t.co/O2LmM1CJii pic.twitter.com/lXh00N1QI0 — Mary Gaylor (@GaylorMary) December 16, 2019

Way to go Whoopi! Thank you for telling it like it is and not letting @MeghanMcCain pout #TheView — Mike Pierce (@MikePierceSF) December 16, 2019

It was about time someone told her to be quiet. She was in shock because she probably hasn't had anyone ever put her in her whole place…like ever. — AyaG (@AyaReigns) December 16, 2019

Whoopi to Meghan McCain: "Girl, please stop talking." We are all Whoopi.pic.twitter.com/Mz4yuJKiWt — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 16, 2019

Well said Whoopi pic.twitter.com/yrZLIEuOLo — Bernie Guev (@jay1463nyok) December 16, 2019

Nothing says tolerance and diversity like Whoopi Goldberg telling Meghan McCain to shut up after McCain says literally *a* sentence about the political fallout from impeachment. So much sisterhood from Goldberg. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 16, 2019

You can tell #TheView has gone even farther off the rails with Trump Derangement Syndrome when Whoopi ordered Meghan McCain (who's no fan of Trump) to stop talking because she merely shared the opposing view of impeachment. Why would any non-leftist ever watch this show? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 16, 2019

liberalism in a nutshell — Dale (@FatherElectron) December 16, 2019

Is there no end to Leftist tolerance? Keep fighting the good fight, @MeghanMcCain. Beyond silencing people they really have nothing.pic.twitter.com/cRMzAkrefH — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 16, 2019

They should change the name of The View to "Girl, Please Stop Talking." — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 16, 2019

Last word to McCain herself:

Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors. I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019