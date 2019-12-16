2019 is drawing to a close, and you know what that means: “Best of” lists! Respectable news outlet Reuters is getting in on the action, too. And here’s one of their honorees, young Desmond Napoles, better known as “drag kid” Desmond is Amazing:

Best of 2019: Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves pic.twitter.com/43y6Sxw0bK — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2019

Best of 2019: Eleven-year-old drag star wants you to be 'amazing' pic.twitter.com/vySacyxEVH — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2019

Best of 2019: Drag star 'Desmond is Amazing' wants to inspire you to be yourself pic.twitter.com/79ZW2xM98g — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2019

Contra Reuters, there’s nothing inspirational about child abuse. And make no mistake: Desmond is being exploited with his parents’ — and the media’s — blessing.

…no. Not sorry…just no. — Cake Fulminate 🔜 Gay Faulkes 🇺🇸 (@GayFaulkes) December 16, 2019

Alexa, why do people despise the new media? https://t.co/8h4XmIK0qS — Oilfield Willy (@Oilfield_Willy) December 16, 2019

Adults should be free to express themselves however they choose, but we should all be against the sexualization of children. This is wrong. — Nick (@nick_the_nomad) December 16, 2019

Shame on everyone involved in the exploitation of Desmond. And pray for that little boy.

