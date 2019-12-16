2019 is drawing to a close, and you know what that means: “Best of” lists! Respectable news outlet Reuters is getting in on the action, too. And here’s one of their honorees, young Desmond Napoles, better known as “drag kid” Desmond is Amazing:

It’s so best, Reuters pimped it multiple times:

Contra Reuters, there’s nothing inspirational about child abuse. And make no mistake: Desmond is being exploited with his parents’ — and the media’s — blessing.

Shame on everyone involved in the exploitation of Desmond. And pray for that little boy.

