Andrew Romanoff is a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Colorado. And apparently the climate is his top priority. It’s such a big deal to him, that he’s come out with a four-plus-minute campaign ad about how we’re probably all going to die if he doesn’t get elected:

He case rests in part on the shoulders of Greta Thunberg and AOC, so you know he’s a serious person.

We can’t afford to be skeptical!

Yeah … you think maybe there’s a reason for that? Like, it makes the person behind it look like a nutjob?

Well, yeah. And you know what? They’d be right.

