Andrew Romanoff is a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Colorado. And apparently the climate is his top priority. It’s such a big deal to him, that he’s come out with a four-plus-minute campaign ad about how we’re probably all going to die if he doesn’t get elected:

The #ClimateCrisis poses a threat unlike any in human history. It’s a catastrophe of our own creation—but it doesn’t have to end this way. We can choose a different path. Watch & share our new video: pic.twitter.com/km7iYxLmUC — Andrew Romanoff (@Romanoff2020) December 16, 2019

He case rests in part on the shoulders of Greta Thunberg and AOC, so you know he’s a serious person.

If it's 127 degrees outside, why are they all wearing winter clothing? https://t.co/hLsHCADeB5 — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) December 16, 2019

We can’t afford to be skeptical!

this is the most powerful political ad about climate change I've ever seen. can you imagine something like this running even two years ago? never. a new world is emerging, it just is.#GreenNewDeal @Romanoff2020 https://t.co/dZz4MgkX1u — Dr. Genevieve Guenther (@DoctorVive) December 16, 2019

I have never ever seen anything like this before. https://t.co/wVxdWYvqCY — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) December 16, 2019

Yeah … you think maybe there’s a reason for that? Like, it makes the person behind it look like a nutjob?

Who is this ad targeted towards? I’m a strong believer in human caused climate change & support the green new deal, but this ad, powerful as it is, will just galvanize the deniers. They’ll just call it more fear mongering and dismiss it. — Sheldon Arsenault (@Arsenau1Sheldon) December 16, 2019

Well, yeah. And you know what? They’d be right.

Awesome fearmongering! And totally 100 percent honest! 😉 You are not definitely not a manipulative ideologue. — Everything Is Fascism (@npczombie) December 16, 2019

Nothing like scare tactics — JamesG (@TheBigJamesG) December 16, 2019

This is insane and you should be ashamed of yourself. — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) December 16, 2019