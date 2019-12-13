As you’ve no doubt heard by now, anti-Semitic U.K. Labour leader and all-around garbage person Jeremy Corbyn got his bum handed to him in yesterday’s election. And while that’s great news for our neighbors across the pond, we in the U.S. can’t afford to rest easy just yet.

Anti-Semitism may have been dealt a painful blow in the U.K., but here at home, the problem not only persists but appears to be growing ever worse. Washington Examiner Magazine executive editor Seth Mandel put together an important thread to explain the threat American Jews still face:

Trending

Which ties into the appalling behavior of our self-proclaimed Guardians of Truth in the media, who have leaped at any chance to cover right-wing anti-Semitism while making a conscious effort to minimize or outright bury the growing anti-Semitism on the Left:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezanti-Semiticanti-SemitismAOCBernie Sandersjeremy corbynJewsLeftRashida TlaibSeth Mandel