As you’ve no doubt heard by now, anti-Semitic U.K. Labour leader and all-around garbage person Jeremy Corbyn got his bum handed to him in yesterday’s election. And while that’s great news for our neighbors across the pond, we in the U.S. can’t afford to rest easy just yet.

Anti-Semitism may have been dealt a painful blow in the U.K., but here at home, the problem not only persists but appears to be growing ever worse. Washington Examiner Magazine executive editor Seth Mandel put together an important thread to explain the threat American Jews still face:

Corbyn is such a raving antisemite, and Labour so antisemitic, the chief rabbi felt the need to speak out, and the archbishop backed the rabbi. Today, AOC endorsed Corbyn. Also today Tlaib deleted a tweet of condolences to Jews when she learned their murderers weren’t white. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 13, 2019

Bernie Sanders repeatedly praises Corbyn. Bernie’s key campaign proxy openly backed Corbyn, and has long pushed the conspiracy theory that inspired the murderers of the Jews in Jersey City. I think it’s important we realize the challenge we face in America now. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 13, 2019

And a key difference is that the UK Jewish community banded together. We don’t have that here. We don’t have Jewish advocacy orgs that are nonpartisan but powerful. We should take inspiration from our brothers and sisters across the pond. But we won’t. So what happens? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 13, 2019

It’s a rhetorical question I guess. We don’t know. I certainly don’t. But I do know that every single major Jewish organization has failed, and only failed, the Jews getting attacked and shot in the streets simply for being recognizably Jewish. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 13, 2019

What else do I know? That the figures who so admired us when we stood up to racists and antisemites on the right in 2016 are all—every single one—absent now that it’s coming from their side of the aisle, and have simply watched as we’ve taken abuse from their buddies. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 13, 2019

Which ties into the appalling behavior of our self-proclaimed Guardians of Truth in the media, who have leaped at any chance to cover right-wing anti-Semitism while making a conscious effort to minimize or outright bury the growing anti-Semitism on the Left:

What else do I know? That every left-of-center media outlet, from newspapers to cable news to magazines, will continue to stand against us. They will continue to serve as pogromist propaganda outlets. And refuse to even ask Dems about any of this. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 13, 2019

I’ll end on this: I have friends across the aisle in this industry who I repeatedly defend in private as acting in good faith when they call out rightwing racism. Now I lose those arguments. No one believes it anymore. Sometimes in private I beg them to *do something.* — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 13, 2019

They don’t have it in them. So where I used to talk ppl on the right into trusting them, those days are over. No one believes me they’re acting in good faith anymore. Here’s what sucks: I can’t point to evidence to dispute their skepticism. On the merits, they’re right. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 13, 2019